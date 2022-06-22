Holly Willoughby suffers blunder at home - see photo The ITV presenter had a furry encounter before heading off to work

Holly Willoughby frequently posts adorable pictures of her beautiful golden retriever Bailey on social media – and we are certainly not complaining. The cheeky pup has been a recurring guest on This Morning, however before appearing on the show on Wednesday, she subjected Holly to a rather dramatic grooming mishap.

Holly, 41, snapped a photo as she clutched a handful of Bailey's snowy fur as a result of a quick brush before appearing on the daytime show. The retriever looked away from her famous owner with a guilty but hilarious expression and rested her paw on Holly's foot as she received her early morning brush.

The beloved TV host captioned the sweet image: "Thought I’d give Bailey a little brush before she comes on @thismorning to talk about pet hair!" with a shocked emoji.

Fans and followers loved the incredibly cute picture and sympathised with Holly’s dog hair encounter: "You could spin that fur and make a tiny jumper! Beautiful Bailey," one commented, while another added: "Same, but we have this amazing pet hoover to get it all off," with two laughing emojis. A third said: "Wow that’s a lot. Good job she likes being brushed. Look forward to seeing Bailey on This Morning," and a fourth penned: "How cute – she's gorgeous."

Holly gave her pup a good brush before her TV appearance

This isn't Holly's first pet-related mishap. Back in May, Holly opened the door to her garden to find Bailey covered in mud having dug up one of Holly's flowerbeds. The dirt-covered dog looked deeply ashamed at having destroyed Holly's garden – but it was impossible for the star to be angry with her adorable hound.

Bailey's cheeky side is so adorable

Fans again flocked to pen their love for Bailey under the post. "Her little face she knows she’s done wrong she can’t look you in the eye bless her," one said, as another mentioned: "She looks like she attempted a dog makeup session inspired by a dalmatian."

