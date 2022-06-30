Director of Netflix's Persuasion responds to fans' 'ownership' of Austen following backlash She addressed that "exes" line...

The director of the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion has responded to the backlash from fans following the release of the Netflix film's divisive trailer earlier this month.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Goulding, the period drama's first look sees the story's heroine Anne Elliot break the fourth wall and give knowing looks to the camera, in a style reminiscent of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. It was also criticised for "modernising" the language, with Anne inexplicably uttering that she and Captain Wentworth are now nothing more than "exes". Check it out for yourself below…

WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for upcoming Jane Austen drama Persuasion

And now, filmmaker Carrie Cracknell has come out in defence of the film, urging those viewers to reserve judgement until the film lands on Netflix on 15 July.

Speaking to IndieWire, she said: "I think people have a really deep feeling of ownership over Austen and, rightly, have a really sort of strong connection to the book."

Will you be watching the new adaptation?

However, she admitted that she nevertheless found the intense backlash "bruising".

The cast of the film also includes The Outfit actress Nikki Amuka-Bird, The Witcher star Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant, who is known for his roles in the Star Wars franchise and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The film follows a shy woman still unmarried and living at home despite being (gasp) 27 years of age. She has always regretted turning down the proposal of the handsome Captain Wentworth after being persuaded to refuse him by her aunt.

As the official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

