Netflix to remove four beloved titles next month – and fans will be devastated The streaming giant is making some changes...

Netflix is set to make some big changes in the coming weeks as a number of titles will be removed from their platform in both the UK and the US territories.

While it's normal for the streaming service to make changes to the content available to subscribers, fans are likely to be saddened by some favourites that will no longer be available to watch as of August. Find out what they are below…

Parks and Recreation

Hilarious comedy Parks and Recreation will be leaving Netflix UK as of next month. The fan-favourite sitcom, which aired originally on NBC between 2009 and 2015, stars Amy Poehler in the leading role as overly excited Lesley Knope who has big dreams of turning her small role in local government into a job at the White House.

There's seven seasons overall, so if you want to watch before August, you better get cracking!

Friday Night Lights

It may have only landed on Netflix last year, but seasons one to five of Friday Night Lights are being removed from Netflix US as of 1 August. The drama series, which aired on NBC between 2006 and 2011, follows a high school football team in the small, close-knit town of Dillon, Texas. The cast consisted of Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons and more.

30 Rock

Another fan-favourite comedy is waving goodbye to Netflix. 30 Rock, which is a cult favourite among sitcom lovers, boasts an ensemble cast including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Alec Baldwin.

So it's no wonder that during the show's peak popularity, it secured a number of awards including at the Primetime Emmy's and the Golden Globes. It follows a group of comedy writers who work on a sketch show in New York, and is loosely based on Tina's former job as a script writer on Saturday Night Live.

Fariña

The removal of Fariña means that Netflix is losing one of its own. The Spanish series, which is also known as Cocaine Coast, is set in 1980s Spain and follows a "young fisherman who becomes a prosperous drug smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point." There's only ten episodes, so there's still time to catch up if you've not yet watched.

