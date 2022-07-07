ITV made a schedule change to its usual morning programming on Thursday. Lorraine began at its usual time of 9am, before the show was interrupted to make way for ITV News live from Downing Street.

The extended news programme was brought on following the announcement from No. 10 that Boris Johnson is due to resign from his position as Prime Minister.

In the last 24 hours, over 50 resignations have been handed into the government from Senior Ministers within the Conservative party, prompting Boris' cabinet to insist on his resignation.

After the news, This Morning aired at its usual time of 10am. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are hosting Thursday's show from the This Morning Forest in Gloucestershire, to mark their first ever "Forestival" special.

This Morning aired during its usual normal slot

The presenters, live from the woods and dressed in festival gear, began by telling viewers it wasn't quite the morning they were planning after the "surreal" news that Boris Johnson will be resigning any minute. "Even though we have got our festival bands on, we may cross over to Downing Street at any point," Phillip told viewers.

Holly added: "But for now, we're carrying on with our Forestival, and we are kicking things off with a performance from the Fab Four," before the Bootleg Beatles performed a rendition of Get Back.

Holly and Phillip will be heading on summer holiday after Thursday's episode

The episode comes shortly before Holly and Phillip's pause their hosting duties to head off on their summer break. While the presenting duo is on holiday, Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary front the ITV programme. It's not yet been confirmed who will be covering the entirety of the summer holidays.

However, Rylan Clark did confirm he will be hosting for one week along with former This Morning star Ruth Langsford. Appearing on This Morning in June, the Celebrity Gogglebox star told Alison and Dermot: "I am coming back for one week only, one week only with my lovely telly mum Ruth. Me and Ruthie are gonna do the show in the summer for a week. I can't say no to Ruth can I?"

