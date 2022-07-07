Holly and Phil make incredible gesture during heartbreaking This Morning moment - and leaves viewers in tears We’re not crying, you’re crying

This Morning viewers are full of praise for presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after the pair doubled the Spin to Win prize money on Thursday.

During the segment, caller Chris broke down in tears after discovering she’d won £3k, prompting Phillip to ask her about her situation. She said: “I have a disability and all of my appointments have been cancelled.

“I worry about the finances because the girls have to do a lot of running around for me and I feel guilty that they have to do that. This can be a thank you to them so thank you so so much.”

After hearing Chris’ heartbreaking story, Phil said: “Do you know what we’re going to do? We’re going to double it,” then joked: “You’ve got the bag of shizzle as well!”

Chris replied: “Can I just say, thank you so much for getting me through the lockdown. And thank you for today.”

Viewers took to social media following the sweet moment, with one writing: “SPEAK YOUR STORY, CHRIS. No-one better cuss Chris about telling her story. The worries she has and her disability being stopped is because of the government actively hurting the citizens they feel are below them. So glad that £6000 is going to help.”

How lovely was this This Morning moment?

Another person added: “Okay, well now I’m in tears. Phil said “we’re gonna double it” and I just know that lady’s legs buckled. You can tell she really really appreciated it.” A third person wrote: “That's actually really lovely. Never heard anyone so grateful ever on spin to win. This is so nice.”

