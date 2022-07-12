Line of Duty star’s new BBC series alongside Olivia Colman looks amazing - details Olivia looks SO different as Miss Havisham!

Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin has teamed up with stars including Olivia Colman and Black Mirror actor Fionn Whitehead for a new BBC adaptation of Great Expectations - and we’re already obsessed.

The series has been adapted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and is one of two Charles Dickens adaptations coming to the small screen in 2022.

So what is the story about? The synopsis reads: "Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel."

The series will see Olivia star as Miss Havisham, a jilted bride who refuses to take off her wedding dress after being left at the altar, alongside Fionn as Pip and Shalom as Estella, Miss Havisham’s ward. How amazing are the first-look snaps? A Christmas Carol, which is set to star Suranne Jones, is also coming to BBC later this year. Sign us up!

Shalom with star alongside Olivia

It has been a very busy time indeed for Line of Duty alumni, as Stephen Graham has also revealed a new project with Netflix titled Bodies. The eight-part drama tells the mind-boggling story of a murder stretching almost two centuries.

As the official synopsis reads: "Four different detectives are trying to solve the murder in different time periods: 1890s overachiever Edmond Hillinghead, dashing 1940s adventurer Karl Whiteman, kickass female 2010s Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050, who brings a haunting perspective. Together, the four set out to uncover a conspiracy spanning 150 years."

