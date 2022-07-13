Alan Carr shares update of injuries after collapsing onstage Alan shared the post to thank fans for their kind wishes

Alan Carr has shared an update about his injuries after collapsing on stage in mid-June. Sharing a snap of himself looking worse for wear with a crutch while onstage, he wrote: “I’m just doing a post because people keep asking (sweetly) if I’m ok and just so you know my torn calf is on the mend.

“It’s still sore and I’m still limping but it could have been a lot worse. Phew! Thanks for all your lovely comments and kind wishes - it really cheered me up.”

Alan had been performing in Glasgow when he collapsed with pains in his leg, and revealed what had happened on a video shared to Instagram, explaining: "There's a bit in my routine where I pretend to be Jason Statham and I high kicked then I got the worst cramp ever. It was shooting pains and I was rolling around on the floor and people thought it was part of the act.

“My lovely tour manager poked this crutch through the curtains. I had to finish the show. I think I've torn it, but hopefully, I'm going to have to rest. I put a very dramatic picture of me with some peas, but I'm fine. I just felt eggy and felt silly rolling around on the floor. But I'm fine, I'm fine but I've never felt pain like it! I will soldier on like I always do."

The star has been inundated with support, with John Whaite posting with heart emojis, while Vanessa Feltz wrote: “Phew! Speedy recovery sweetheart.”

Martine McCutcheon added: “Oh bless you. What a trooper! Rest up and take care of yourself tho please!”

