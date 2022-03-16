Alan Carr's love life following split: all you need to know The comedian is back on screens

Alan Carr is one of the UK's best-loved comedians. Not only that, he's also a brilliant presenter and is set to front a brand new series of beloved BBC programme, Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

The first episode of series three saw a number of hopeful contestants renovate some upmarket flats in Manchester. The show will once again be judged by Michelle Ogundehin who, in episode one, was joined by interior designer Matthew Williamson.

WATCH: Alan Carr reveals in 2018 that Adele officiated his wedding

Alan was there to offer support for the designers and throw in his usual one-liner quips. But away from the show, the stand-up comic has had a tough time of late due to his split from his husband. Here's all there is to know about Alan's love life…

Alan is once again fronting BBC's Interior Design Masters

Alan Carr's marriage to Paul Drayton

Not much is known about Alan's love life prior to his relationship with party planner, Paul Drayton, with whom he was in a relationship for a number of years. The pair started dating in 2006 and were together for a while before they tied the knot.

After ten years, Paul popped the question to Alan while on holiday in Indonesia. The comedian told the sweet story of how it happened to The Sun. "He asked me to marry him in Lombok… I went to the toilet and came out to eat dessert," he explained, adding: "I was like, 'Oh my God, a filling's come out, just my luck on holiday.' I pull it out and it's this ring, and then the man on the organ starts singing Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

The couple were married for three years

But the moment wasn't without its comedy. Alan continued: "Then the chef, all the staff came out, and the manager, and sang Can You Feel the Love Tonight?, but they didn't know the next lyric, so they just sang, 'Can you feel the love tonight? Can you feel the love tonight?' So it was my idea of hell! But of course I said yes."

In January 2018, Paul and Alan got married in an intimate ceremony in LA which was ordained by Alan's friend of many years, Adele. The top-secret wedding was kept under wraps initially but was then confirmed in a statement.

Alan and Paul announced their split in early 2022

Alan Carr's split from Paul Drayton

Sadly, in 2022, Alan and Paul announced in a statement that they had parted ways. "After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating," the statement read.

"They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time."

Alan Carr in his new show, Interior Design Masters

What Alan Carr has said about his love life

Alan and Paul mostly kept their relationship private while they were together, however, Alan did occasionally open up about supporting his husband through his struggles with alcohol. In his book Alantomy: The Inside Story, the comedian wrote: "I want to be there for him because he's the best thing that's happened to me." Alan is yet to speak publicly about their separation.

More recently, Alan's ex-husband was involved in a drink driving offence after he hit a police car while four times over the legal driving limit. Paul's lawyer appealed the 14-week jail sentence which was then overturned. In January, Judge Shani Barnes instead told Paul that his sentence would be suspended for 24 months.

