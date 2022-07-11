David Beckham 'so proud' as footballer son Romeo follows in his footsteps David is a doting father-of-four

David Beckham took to social media on Monday to share how proud he is of son Romeo who scored his first goal with football team Inter Miami.

The 47-year-old shared an epic photo on his Instagram Stories of his middle son hugging a fellow teammate whilst donning his team colours.

Captioning the post, the father-of-four penned: "Well done mate so proud @romeobeckham. First goal in a Miami shirt @intermiamicfii @intermiamifc," with a white love heart.

Romeo responded to the heartfelt post with an equally loving response. He penned: "Love u dad that was for you," with two red love hearts.

David was so proud

Romeo also announced his impressive milestone on Instagram with two fabulous photos of himself mid-match.

Captioning the snaps the 19-year-old penned: "Feels great to get a win on the road and a goal +3 babbyyyyyy," with a red love heart.

Grandmother Sandra Beckham left a special message on the post and penned: "Well done, great goal."



Romeo is just like his dad David

Victoria's mum Jackie Adams also penned: "Well done Romeo. Xxx."

Despite his busy time away, big brother Romeo still made time to wish his little sister, Harper, a happy birthday as she celebrated her special day at home with mum and dad, David and Victoria.

Captioning an incredibly sweet selection of photos, alongside his adoring sister Romeo penned: "Happy 11th birthday Harper Seven, I love you so much and can't wait to see you soon!!" with two red love heart emojis.

Romeo and Harper have such a special bond

The adorable photos see the brother-sister duo twinning in matching lifejackets for a seaside snap. The footballer also shared a beautiful photo of his sister in a stunning Zimmermann ball gown which she wore whilst in Venice with David.

The third and final photo saw the 11-year-old snuggling up to their new pup Simba whom the Beckhams welcomed last month.

