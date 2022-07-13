Purple Hearts: everything you need to know about Netflix’s new romance movie Sign. Us. Up.

Purple Hearts is set to land on Netflix very soon, and we are so excited for the upcoming romance film! From the release date to the cast, here’s everything we know about the new movie so far…

What is Purple Hearts about?

The official synopsis reads: “In spite of their many differences, Cassie, a struggling singer-songwriter, and Luke, a troubled marine, agree to marry solely for military benefits. But when tragedy strikes, the line between real and pretend begins to blur.

WATCH: Purple Hearts is Netflix's latest romance movie

Who is in the Purple Hearts cast?

Sofia Carson plays Cassie, a woman who gets more than she bargained for when her marriage for convenience suddenly becomes much more complicated. The actress is best known for starring in Descendants, as well as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Feel the Beat. She is also a keen singer, and was signed to Hollywood Records in 2016.

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine star as Cassie and Luke

Nicholas Galitzine is an English actor who is best known for starring in Cinderella and Handsome Devil. He is also set to play Prince Henry in the much-anticipated upcoming film Red White and Royal Blue.

Will you be watching?

When is Purple Hearts being released?

The new film is set to be released at 8am on Friday 29 July, so we will have our Ben and Jerrys at the ready! People are seriously looking forward to the film, with one writing: “I can't wait to see this movie. I am so so proud Nick. From High Strung in 2016 to here... how far U gone!!! And I can say to be in this journey with you since day one.” Another person added: “I’m so excited for this!!!”

