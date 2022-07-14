Who is Little House Big Plans star Sarah Beeny's husband? The presenter has been married for 20 years

Viewers have been loving Sarah Beeny's Little House Big Plans, which sees the property expert follow couples from across the country as they take on ambitious home renovations.

While fans of the show get to watch Sarah pass on her professional knowledge on camera, they may be wondering more about her personal life. Find out all about her husband Graham Swift here...

WATCH: Sarah Beeny talks about moving from London with her husband and four children

Sarah and Graham tied the knot in 2003 and have been happily married ever since. The two met when the TV star was 18 after being set up on a blind date and today the couple share four sons - Billy, 17, Charlie 15, Rafferty 13, and 12-year-old Laurie - as well as a number of adorable pets, including a cockapoo called Maple.

Graham, 49, works primarily as an artist and has had his artwork featured in several exhibitions. However, back in 2020, he shared that he has put his work on hold to focus on renovating the semi-derelict former dairy farm.

In an Instagram post, the father-of-four wrote: "For the last year I have exchanged my paintbrush's for high vis and a tape measure. If you are having a very slow evening, you can follow the build progress and my wife and family's move on C4."

Sarah and husband Graham have been married since 2003

The family moved to the 220-acre sheep farm in Somerset after buying the property in August 2018, and have been in the process of renovating it ever since.

Back in March 2019, Sarah revealed that swapping citylife for the quiet countryside was actually Graham's idea. She told HELLO!: "Graham's always wanted to move out of London and we've always harboured dreams of giving the boys that Swallows and Amazons childhood idyll."

Sarah spoke to HELLO! back in 2019

She added that they wanted her boys to "be children as long as they can".

Sarah hopes to one day see her and Graham's future grandchildren living in their new 220-acre sheep farm, saying: "This house has been the beating heart of our extended family and I even imagined having our grandchildren here."

