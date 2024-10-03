Meet the cast of Law and Order season 24 including newcomer Maura Tierney

Things will look a little different for Law & Order season 24 as Sam Waterston's Manhattan District Attorney Jack McCoy has left the series after a dramatic season 23 courtroom showdown.

Lt. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), has also left the DA's office and fans will see newcomer newcomer Maura Tierney join the show as her replacement, Lt Jessica Brady – and things aren't going to be as easy as they were with Kate.

Here's all we know about the cast of Law & Order season 24:

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady

ER star Maura, 59, will join the precinct in the season premiere as Lt Brady.

Brady is a seasoned investigator with top-notch detective skills, but her working style will lead to some conflict with Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), who had a friendly camaraderie with Lt. Dixon.

"Unlike most lieutenants, I think she still thinks and acts like a detective and is more engaged day-to-day than most lieutenants — meaning she's active in interrogations and almost acts like another detective as opposed to a supervisor," showrunner Rick Eid told NBC Insider of Brady.

"She kind of sees things that a lot of detectives and people don't see and the reason for it, we don't really disclose it yet — or who knows, maybe ever."

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter

At the end of season 23, Baxter's job was on the line but when season 24 picks up, Baxter will have won the election – but perhaps have lost his marriage, after he placed his daughter on the witness stand.

Baxter is played by Scandal star Tony Goldwyn.

Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

Price was heartbroken by his mentor McCoy’s departure, and struggled to find common ground with Baxter. Throughout season 23 however they found a good way of working together, and that should continue on to season 24, although Eid says there may still be growing pains for this relationship.

British actor Hugh Dancy has portrayed Price for four seasons.

Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun

Assistant DA Samantha Maroun had a tough season 23, with one case bringing up charged memories of her own past and forcing her to put her empathy to one side for the job.

Good Trouble star Odelya Halevi, 35, plays Samantha.

Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw

Shaw was partnered with Detective Riley in season 23, and the pair had a good working relationship with McCoy.

"We’re the odd couple, but at the same time, we’re so alike," Mehcad once said of the pairing with Riley, adding: "We want the same things but we’re coming from such different worlds and different perspectives that it does cause for a lot of comedy, it does cause for some amiable conflict."

Mehcad, 43, has also appeared in Desperate Housewives and Supergirl.

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Riley was brought into the precinct by Dixon, despite his suspension for punching a police captain. He has since bonded with the team, but it's clear that new Lt Brady may rub Riley the wrong way leading to some tension.

This season, fans will also get to meet Riley's brother – played by New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold.

Reid, 46, starred in Veep and The Idea of You.