The Daily Lowdown: Beyonce shares details of new album

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Beyonce sharing some new details of her new album, and late drummer Taylor Hawkins final interview being featured in a new documentary.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish teases new music with studio snap

Not only that, we caught up with Brad Pitt at the Bullet Train premiere where he told us about his special bond with Sandra Bullock. Aw!

Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the Daily Lowdown here!

Beyonce has shared some exciting new details with fans ahead the release of her highly-anticipated seventh album, Renaissance. The global superstar took to social media to reveal the track list of the upcoming record, which will feature sixteen brand new songs for fans to enjoy, including her recent release Break My Soul. Beyonce will be sharing new tracks such as Energy, Pure/Honey and Summer Renaissance when the album drops on July 29. We cannot wait.

One of the final interviews of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is set to feature in an upcoming documentary film. Let There Be Drums!, which will be released in cinemas in October, will explore the essential role drumming plays in great bands and will also hear from Beatles legend Ringo Starr and Guns n Roses drummer Matt Sorum. The late musician will feature to discuss his hugely successful career as a drummer and how it shaped his life. Taylor died in March while the Foo Fighters were on tour at the age of 50.

MORE: Exclusive: Brad Pitt praises friendship with Sandra Bullock: 'She would drop anything for me'

MORE: Meghan Markle's subtle physical transformation since moving to the US – did you spot it?

Brad Pitt has opened up about his close bond with co-star Sandra Bullock ahead of the release of their new film, Bullet Train. HELLO! caught up with the Hollywood superstar at the premiere for the new movie, where he admitted that Sandra would drop "anything" for the actor. HELLO! also spoke to fellow Bullet Train stars Aaron Taylor Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry on the red carpet who opened up about what it was like to be back on set. You can catch Bullet Train in cinemas from 3 August.

Perrie Edwards is working with Ed Sheeran for her upcoming solo music. The Little Mix star, who, along with Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall left the band to pursue different projects, has been in the studio with the Shape of You star along with fellow producer and co-writer Kamille. Kamille, who has worked with Little Mix in the past on the tracks Shout Out to My Ex and Power, teased the music on her Instagram Stories. It comes soon after Leigh-Anne and Jade also signed solo record deals, with Leigh-Anne set to release her first solo track imminently.

Shania Twain is set to drop a Netflix documentary very soon. The film, titled Not Just a Girl, will land on the streaming giant on the 26 July, and the Country star recently shared the official trailer – teasing fans about what they can expect in the documentary. According to Netflix, Not Just A Girl will explore Shania's hugely impressive career which has spanned decades, as well as her personal life including her ex-husband's affair. We can't wait to watch.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.