The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber to return to the stage following health scare HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Justin Bieber returning to the stage following his health scare and Elton John's tour update.

Not only that, Mabel has hinted she could be working with the Little Mix stars once again as the trio embark on solo careers. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...



Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Justin Bieber is resuming his world tour following his health scare. The Peaches singer will return to the stage in Italy at the end of July to pick up his Justice World Tour where he left off, after the 28year-old was forced to cancel a string of shows due to being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. At the time, Justin told his fans on social media that half of his face had been temporary paralysed after the nerves in his ear and face had been attacked by a virus. Justin's first gig following his recovery will at the Piazza Napoleon stage in Tuscany as part of Italy's Lucca Summer Festival.

Speaking of tours, Elton John shared an exciting update on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concerts. The legendary singer took to social media to tell his fans that, after many cancellations, he will finally be returning to Australia and New Zealand at the beginning of 2023. The Your Song artist then went on to say he would be playing a show in Newcastle, New South Wales, for the first time ever.

Cardi B is expecting to testify in court over claims she used artwork on an album cover without permission. Cardi's 2016 mixtape featured a man with a distinctive back tattoo which prompted Kevin Brophy Jr to file a lawsuit in 2017. Kevin claims he faced humiliation and distress after his "likeness" was used in this way. Cardi did attempt to settle the case out of court, but this was not agreed by either party and the trail begins in August.

Cardi B is facing a lawsuit over his mixtape's artwork

Mabel has hinted to she's set to work with the Little Mix singers once again. The Mad Love singer, who has worked a songwriter with the trio in the past, explained that although Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards had split to do their own things, she was keen to work with them again. It comes soon after Leigh-Anne caused a stir when she re-joined Twitter with the handle, Leigh-Anne Music, hinting that her debut album could drop imminently.

And legendary rock band Queen are used to breaking records but the band's Greatest Hits album has officially become the first album in the UK to sell 7 million records. The compilation album, which was originally released in 1981, broke the six million threshold in 2014 but has since smashed the 7 million mark via streams, downloads and physical sales. Brian May and Roger Taylor told fans they were humbled and honoured to receive the accolade.

