Glee and Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr joins cast of Grey's Anatomy

Glee and Shadowhunters star Harry Shum Jr has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy season 19.

The upcoming season will see a group of five new first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital; Harry joins recently cast Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

Deadline reports that Harry will play Daniel 'Blue' Kwan, a man who is "sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant". His character description hints at a backstory that would explain why he is older than the other residents.

"He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove," it reads.

Harry is well known to fans for his work on Glee and Shadowhunters, and the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians.

He also starred in this year's hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, and alongside Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang in Netflix’s movie Love Hard.

Harry Shum Jr starred in Shadowhunters

Hit ABC series Grey's Anatomy began in March 2005.

Original stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. continue to helm the show, and it remains ratings gold, named the fourth most-watched broadcast series across 2021-2022.

At the end of season 18, Grey Sloan was ordered to disband and rebuild the teaching program but also left the future of several fan favorites up in the air.

Ellen has been with the show since 2005

Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, chose to stay at Grey Sloan while others including Miranda Bailey, played by Chandra, chose to leave the hospital.

Season 18 saw the return of several characters who had not been seen on screen in several years, including Greg Germann, Kate Walsh and Scott Speedman who have reprised their iconic roles this season.

Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd — who died in season 11 — even returned for a dream sequence as Meredith recovered from COVID.