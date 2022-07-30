Miss Scarlet and the Duke's future beyond season two revealed - and fans have major reaction We have an update on what's next for Eliza and the Duke!

Miss Scarlet and the Duke fans will be delighted to hear that the future of the period murder mystery drama beyond season two has been revealed.

While viewers across the pond have yet to tune into the show's second instalment as it will not air until Sunday 16 October 2022, it has been revealed that they won't have so long to wait for season three. PBS Masterpieces - the US home of the show - has confirmed that season three will premiere on Sunday 8 January 2023.

Sharing the good news, the official Twitter account from the channel penned: "You already know we have a new season of #MissScarletPBS coming up on October 16, right? RIGHT?! Well, you won't have to wait long after that for Season 3 as that's set to premiere on January 8!"

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to respond, with hundreds taking to the replies to express their excitement. One said: "Woohoo! Fantastic news! Love this show so much!!"

Are you looking forward to more episodes of the murder mystery series?

Another commented: "Thank you!!! Such an unexpected, good surprise!! Now I can watch S2 in October knowing that there's more to the story!! Best part is I won't have to wait long for S3!!" while a third added: "Omg, I didn't know S3 had been filmed already?! Woohoo!"

Season three will air just three months after season two

Are you a fan of the series? It follows a young woman named Eliza Scarlet, played by Peaky Blinders actress Kate Phillips, who finds an unexpected companion in Scotland Yard Inspector William 'The Duke' Wellington, played by Jamestown's Stuart Martin after she takes over her father's detective agency.

Last year, series creator and writer Rachael New opened up about how Eliza and the Duke's will-they-won't-they-romance will progress in the new season, telling Indie Wire: "I'm a romantic at heart. I'd like to think they're in love with each other… but [Eliza] is not ready to settle down. She'd make a terrible wife!"

The former Grantchester writer has since remained tight-lipped on details, but when season two was announced in April, she did hint that the slow burn romance might be speeding up slightly, telling the press in a statement: "I have so much in store for Duke, Eliza and her crew. With even more action, adventure and of course a nice big dollop of romance, it's going to be a cracking season."

