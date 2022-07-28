Naga Munchetty pleads for help after upsetting discovery at home – fans react The BBC Breakfast star posted on Instagram

Naga Munchetty took to Instagram on Wednesday to make a desperate plea to her fans.

MORE: Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit

The BBC Breakfast star was quickly inundated with support as she revealed she had made a worrying discovery inside her home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

"Helpful suggestions to help this little one please?”"the 47-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot of a small brown bird resting inside a box. "I came home to see it on its back in the house.

READ: Naga Munchetty praised by fans after hitting out at internet troll

MORE: Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she shares heartbreaking goodbye

"Set it free in garden but is obviously weak and was only going to be caught again. Have provided water and seeds and a box to rest in. What next? X."

Naga took to Instagram to ask fans for help

Her followers had plenty of advice for the TV host. "If we found any birds that had been caught by a cat we'd put it in a shoebox with warm bedding and a lid and let it de-stress in the dark and quiet," one revealed. "They'd often be fine and fly away after a rest."

READ: Naga Munchetty shares video from hospital bed - fans react

MORE: Naga Munchetty shares once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – excited fans react!

A second shared: "Looks like a young female blackbird. Possibly a cat has had her. I would leave her in a quiet place and comfortable as they can have a bit of shock. She should be OK in about 24 hours but if not, try your local wildlife sanctuary/rspb."

The star shares her home with husband James Haggar

"It is stressed," advised a third. "Cover the box with a light cloth for a period of time to allow the bird to calm down. After a while when you lift the cloth it will hopefully fly away!"

MORE: Naga Munchetty shares emotional message after BBC colleague's heartbreaking news

READ: Naga Munchetty makes surprising admission about working at BBC

A large number of people suggested that Naga get in touch with her local wildlife rescue centre – and she later had some good news for her followers.

Naga found the little bird inside her home

In a later post, Naga confirmed the bird was in good hands. "Update: she's been taken to a rescue centre and it's thought she'll be fine. Phew! X," she shared.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.