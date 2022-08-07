Is Matt Allwright married? Inside Million Pound Motorhomes family life 

Matt Allwright is set to present Million Pound Motorhomes, a series that looks at some of the most glamorous motorhomes that have been remodelled as luxury destinations - but how much do you know about Matt when the cameras are off? Find out more about his family here…

According to the 'About Me' on Matt’s website, the TV personality is married with two children. We also discovered that he is a professional guitarist, and regularly kayaks, cycles and plays tennis!

Chatting to My Baba about his partner back in 2013, he said: "[My work] is hectic. But there have been times when it hasn’t been, so I never take it for granted. I’m lucky to have a wife who is brilliant at organising both my life and home life which means that when I’m at home, I can concentrate on everyone who’s there. Everyone should have a wife, even wives."

He also joked about parenthood, explaining: "I’ve always found that when they’re old enough to ask, they’re old enough to know. Also, that vegetable double bluff thing where you say, 'Whatever you do, don’t eat those carrots!' stops working after the age of six."

Matt keeps his family life private

He also opened up about keeping the two children off his social media due to his role on Rogue Traders, telling the Belfast Telegraph: "I do whatever I can to protect my family. That's the most important thing. Also, I think once you put them (the family) out there, you can't ask for them back, especially now because everything's online.

"The kids didn't ask to be born into a family with a dad that goes and confronts people, so I'm never going to assume that they are happy to be part of that."

