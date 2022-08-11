Strictly Come Dancing confirms 13th contestant to take part in show - and they might surprise you We hope he's ready for the dance floor!

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the lucky number 13 who will be taking part in the 2022 dancing show - and we can’t wait to see their moves!

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin was announced on Thursday, and spoke to the BBC about signing up for the series. He said: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

"My dance skills are currently at the level of '1970's disco vibe' but I'm ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!"

Hamza is best known for hosting BBC's Animal Park and co-presenting Countryfile. He is also known to younger viewers under the guise of Ranger Hamza, presenting CBeebies live-action show Let's Go For A Walk.

Hamza is a wildlife cameraman and presenter

The star is joining the likes of Tony Adams, Molly Rainford, Tyler West, Matt Goss and Will Mellor in the upcoming series, who will be partnered with the amazing Strictly pros for what we’re sure will be an unforgettable show!

Chatting to the BBC about joining the dance show, Molly spoke about her delight, saying: "I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!"

