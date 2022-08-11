Shetland viewers all saying the same thing about series seven debut 

Shetland made its highly anticipated return on Wednesday night with the debut of Douglas Henshall's final season as DI Jimmy Perez - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the episode.

The season seven premiere saw Jimmy begin to investigate the disappearance of a vulnerable young man and while fans were gripped by the new storyline, some feared that the show may be setting up another major character exit.

Viewers watched as Jimmy paid a visit to Duncan [played by Mark Bonnar] in prison, who is serving time for his involvement in the death of Donna Killick. While chatting to the detective, Duncan revealed that he wouldn't be returning to Shetland following his release.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concerns for the character, with one person writing: "Have a terrible feeling Duncan will only appear in this episode and maybe (hopefully) the last one. He's going to spend the whole series in prison," while another added: "It looks like we're losing both Jimmy and Duncan."

A third agreed, tweeting: "I'm so sad we're losing Jimmy after this series, and I fear we'll lose Duncan too. Can't help but wish they'd leave together and move closer to Cassie bc I adore that family unit, but I suspect Jimmy may depart with his nurse lady friend. We shall see!"

Viewers praised Douglas' performance

Other viewers took to Twitter to praise the opening episode, with one person commenting: "If ep one of #Shetland is anything to go by then series seven is going to be the best. Brilliant first episode. Roll on next Wednesday!" while another tweeted Douglas' account, writing: "I was really looking forward to the return of DI Perez and co and wasn't disappointed. Great episode, best thing on telly all week but gutted it's your last series."

A third praised the actor's performance, adding: "Can we just have a moment for how brilliant an actor Douglas Henshall is? Never feels like he's giving you a performance in #Shetland - he just is. Wonderfully natural and a total pleasure to watch. Every look. Class act."

