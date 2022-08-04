BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shares health update as she 'clears head and mind' The daytime TV star was unable to exercise for weeks

Naga Munchetty has been enjoying her fitness this week, something which has left her with a "clear head and mind".

MORE: Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the BBC Breakfast host - who was left "hobbling" with Achilles tendonitis last year - revealed she completed a 5k run as she shared a photo from her fitness session.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty returns to hospital following health setback

"Perfect weather for running home from work," she wrote in the caption. "Head and mind cleared." She added: "Now for a second breakfast with mates, a snooze (alone) and then a film for the afternoon. Just lovely. Hope you have a good Thursday X #5krun."

MORE: Naga Munchetty flooded with support as she shares heartbreaking goodbye

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty praised by fans after hitting out at internet troll

One fan was quick to ask for a health update, writing: "How's the Achilles tendonitis Naga? All gone?" To which, Naga replied: "Yes thank goodness x." Another follower remarked: "Sounds like a great day, enjoy."

A third post read: "I did a 9k run during the night before starting work. In training for the GNR but my body is wrecked. If I wasn't doing it for charity I probably would have quit."

Naga shared this selfie after her run

The BBC presenter suffered from Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse injury of the Achilles tendon, which results in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle. It can take weeks or even months to heal after an Achilles injury.

"Haven't been able to run for weeks. Have really missed it, but because of injury have been sensible," Naga told fans back in June 2021.

Telling fans she had finally found a way to make a return to running, the star revealed: "At last I found a machine that means I can control speed when it's too hot to run outside (for me)."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.