Strictly Come Dancing reveals 14th celebrity contestant - and we're so excited

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the 14th celebrity contestant to be announced for the 2022 series, and we can't wait to see them on the dancefloor.

James Bye has confirmed they're officially joining the line-up. In a statement confirmed to the BBC, the actor said: "I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkle toes - in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing but it’s an honour to be asked and I’m going to give it my best shot. There are some huge dance shoes to fill and it’s truly exciting to follow in the footsteps of some amazing EastEnders talent. I’d love to do everyone proud."

James is best known for his portrayal as Martin Fowler in EastEnders, and has also appeared in The Great Train Robbery and films including Hummingbird, The Hooligan Factory and Cemetery Junction.

Fans were overjoyed to hear the latest famous face. After the reveal was shared on BBC Strictly's official Twitter page, plenty reacted to the news in the replies. One person said: "We have our #EastEnders star and it's no other then Mr Martin Fowler himself James Bye. Wishing you the very best of luck James on your #Srrictly journey", as a second agreed, writing: "This makes me happy, good luck James and welcome to the #Strictly family."

Welcome to the show James!

The thirteenth name to be announced was wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin. He spoke to the BBC about signing up for the series: "I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.

Not only that, former X Factor star and singer Fleur East is also set to take to the floor to compete in the Latin and ballroom competition.

Fleur East is also joining Strictly

"I'm excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much."

"Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!"

Hamza and Fleur will be joining the likes of Matt Goss, Tony Adams and Kym Marsh for the new series. See the line-up so far, here.

