Grantchester: Doc Martin star joins cast as season eight begins filming New episodes are on their way

Good news, Grantchester fans - filming has begun on the detective drama’s eighth season, meaning that it’s not long until we see Tom Brittney’s Reverend Will Davenport Robson Green’s DI Geordie Keating back on our screens.

MORE: Grantchester stars delight fans as they team up for new BBC drama

What’s more, it’s been announced that the upcoming episodes are set to feature even more guest stars - and one of them is a former Doc Martin and Harry Potter actor! Want to know more? Keep reading for all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen the latest series of Grantchester?

Viewers can expect to see the likes of Tessa Peake Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble and Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie all make a comeback for the new episodes alongside some new faces.

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you love Grantchester

MORE: Meet the Grantchester cast's real-life partners

Jeff Rawle, Shaun Dingwall and Jemima Rooper have all been cast in the new series of the show, which airs on ITV in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US.

Fans of Doc Martin will be familiar with Jeff Rawle, who played Roger Fenn in the Martin Clunes-fronted series between 2004 and 2007. He has also appeared in The Durrells, Hollyoaks and starred as Cedric Diggory’s father in the fifth Harry Potter film.

Filming for season eight of the series has kicked off

Shaun Dingwall is best known for his roles in Top Boy and Noughts + Crosses, while Jemima Rooper has previously appeared in Lost in Austen and The Girlfriend Experience. Little is known about any of the new characters, and it seems that viewers won’t find out much more until the new series begins.

MORE: Where is Grantchester? Explore the filming locations of the drama

For those who are unfamiliar with the popular drama, it follows a Cambridgeshire clergyman who joins forces with a detective to help him investigate mysterious crimes in their small, tightly-knit community.

The synopsis for the new season reads: “The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”



Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.