A Place in the Sun's Jean Johansson shares 'stressful' downside to show The presenter fronts the Channel 4 show

A Place in the Sun presenter Jean Johansson is used to travelling around Europe for a film crew in order to find hopeful buyers find their dream home abroad.

But while the broadcaster, who joined Channel 4 programme two years ago, certainly makes it look easy – she's now shared a candid video about the "stressful" downsides to working in TV.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the TV star could be seen filming in her car while waiting for the bad weather to change before continuing.

Addressing her followers directly to her camera, she said: "I'm sat in the car, waiting for the rain to stop so we can film a car shot." Jean admitted that, despite it sounding "easy", her skills as driver, as well as the bad weather, got in the way. "Trying to deliver lines when you're as awful driver as me, is stressful!"

Jean shared the video to her Instagram Stories

It's not the first time Jean has opened up about the potential challenges while filming for her TV shows. Chatting to Metro, she previously explained how finding a couple their dream home while shooting scenes for A Place in the Sun doesn't always go to plan.

"I had a couple who I became friends with Stephen and Jonathan, and we did a show that was in Malaga," Jean began. "This didn't go on camera, but Stephen refused to get out of the car because he didn't like the neighbourhood.

The presenter is known for her work on A Place in the Sun

"It took me forever just to coax him out of the car because he had made up his mind that he would never live in that neighbourhood, so there would be no point in seeing the property."

She continued: "I really had to stand my ground. I said to him 'You know, come in you could love the property and you could learn to love the neighbourhood, you can't judge it from sitting in the car.'"

Jean Johansson became a part of the Channel 4 show two years ago, joining the likes of Johnnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman and Scarlette Douglas helping sunshine loving Brits relocate abroad. She's also known for work on This Morning and MasterChef.

