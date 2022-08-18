Blake Shelton shares his delight as he reveals exciting The Voice update The NBC show returns in September

Blake Shelton had reason to celebrate this week as he was finally able to reveal some exciting news with his loyal social media followers.

The country music star took to Instagram to share a photo of himself alongside Jimmie Allen, revealing that the singer was set to help coach his team on The Voice.

He wrote: "I couldn't keep it a secret any longer... welcome to TeamBlake @jimmieallen!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Best choice ever! Go Blake and Jimmie!" while another wrote: "Love him! Yes!" A third added: "Best news!"

The Voice returns on September 19 on NBC, and there are plenty of treats in store as the show comes back for its 22nd season.

Multi-Grammy nominated star Camila Cabello will be claiming her red chair alongside returning coaches John Legend, Blake and Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton shared some exciting news related to The Voice

Carson Daly will be returning once again as the host. While Blake has Jimmie as his battle advisor, John will be working alongside Jazmine Sullivan, Camila will be joined by Charlie Puth and Gwen will have Sean Paul by her side.

The Voice has a special place in Blake's heart, as it's the very show he met his now-wife, Gwen.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on The Voice

The celebrity couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 and started dating after their respective marriages both ended in 2015.

Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale.

The couple split their time between LA and Oklahoma

The former couple share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who also have a close relationship with Blake.

During a previous appearance on the TODAY show, Gwen opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her sons while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

