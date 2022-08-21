EXCLUSIVE: Steph McGovern reveals why she turns down Strictly every year - including this one The presenter's daughter is part of the reason

Every year Steph McGovern is approached to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and every year she turns it down – including this one.

"I think it's a brilliant show. And I’ve got some friends on it again this year, including Helen Skelton, who I'm really pleased is doing it. But it’s just not the right time at the moment," explains the host of Channel 4's daily show Steph's Packed Lunch, and parent to a toddler daughter with her long-term partner.

"I've got my show five days a week so I'd have to try and train every evening, and it wouldn't be fair on my little girl. She's so young, and I don’t want to miss anything."

Taking part would also open her family up to the sort of scrutiny that Steph has tried very hard to avoid, having kept both her girlfriend’s identity (who is reported to be a BBC TV executive) and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter's name out of the public domain.

Steph likes to keep her private life private

"My family would probably want to be there [to support me], but that would expose them to newspaper coverage and everything else. The audience would probably think, 'Why isn't the family there? Why doesn't she ever show them?'

"I can cope with the scrutiny, but they haven't chosen a public life. Maybe when my little girl's older and wants to do stuff, I'll talk to her about it. But not now."

Although fitter and healthier than ever before, this could have been the optimum year for Steph to spray on the tan and shimmy in sequins.

Steph has recently transformed her health

The 40-year-old TV presenter has dropped two dress sizes and conquered IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) with which she struggled for years, especially during her pregnancy, having adopted the techniques devised by health and wellbeing expert Dr Julia Jones, who appeared as a guest on her show last May.

"It sounds ridiculous, but the meeting transformed my life," she says.

Dr Jones has had such a positive effect on Steph that they have gone into business together with Neuron Fitness, a new smart wellness hub in Folkstone which will feature the UK’s first live bacteria bar, serving kombucha and Kefir drinks to boost gut health, as well as offering a fruit and veg home delivery service.

