Oti Mabuse shares very rare loving moment with husband Marius Iepure in sweet video How amazing is this clip of the lovely couple?

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse has shared a very rare video of her husband Marius Iepure during their family holiday, and the pair look so in love! Sharing a montage of holiday moments, including dancing with him at the hotel and sweetly looking up at him while he chatted to the camera, Oti captioned the post: "Family time but also time to: Relax, Recover, Rediscover, Remind myself who is valuable, Remain working on personal goal, Rethink and regain strength. And just simply be happy."

She added the hashtags: "#holidays #family #timeoff," and her followers were quick to comment with one writing: "Such a lucky guy," while another added: "Love this post! Makes me happy looking at it. Keep loving and caring for each other loveliest couple." A third person added: "So stunning! Please share what skincare you use! Your skin looks incredible!"

Oti and her family have been holidaying in Santorini while the Strictly pros have returned to rehearsals for the BBC show. It is set to be a very exciting series as it was recently confirmed that the show will be bringing back the Blackpool episode!

Speaking about the special episode, the show's executive producer Sarah James said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC's centenary.

How incredible does Oti's holiday look?

"It's the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year, we can't wait to get back to Blackpool."

