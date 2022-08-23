GMA fans share their delight as T.J. Holmes finally returns from vacation Welcome back T.J!

Good Morning America fans had reason to be cheerful at the start of the week as popular co-anchor T.J Holmes announced his return following a long vacation.

The TV star took to Instagram ahead of the show to share a photo of himself sitting at the famous news desk in the ABC studios.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Good to be back!!! And still look a little island drunk in this snap. (Disclaimer: I am not still island drunk in this pic.)."

Fans were quick to welcome T.J. back, with one writing: "I've missed you, so good to see you back," while another wrote: "Welcome back, I've missed seeing you." A third added: "We missed you, hope you had a great vacation." A fourth remarked: "So glad to see you back!"

T.J. is a regular on GMA and hosts GMA3 alongside Amy Robach and Dr Jennifer Ashton.

GMA's T.J. Holmes returned to the show after his long vacation

T.J. has a close bond with his co-stars and away from work, he is Amy's running partner. The pair are often seen training together around New York City for various races and marathons.

They have also enjoyed many working trips together, including a recent visit to London to cover the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

GMA3 airs just after Good Morning America and evolved over the pandemic. It has since remained on air after proving such a hit with viewers.

T.J. is great friends with his GMA co-stars

Amy, T.J. and Dr. Jennifer opened up about their working relationship in an interview with Resident magazine, for which they graced the cover back in 2021.

The three had known each other for years before hosting the show, with Amy telling the publication: "We were connected by covering stories and being part of stories together and always saying to each other how great it would be to work with each other every day, and this feels like it all happened magically."

