Outlander season six: how to watch never-before-seen deleted scenes 

During Droughtlander, we’ll take every tidbit of Outlander goodness we can lay our hands on, and we have very luckily been treated to eight new deleted scenes from the latest series! The new scenes, which have titles including 'What are you looking for,' 'Don’t Come In' and 'Mourning' are being released on the show’s DVD and Blu-ray release on 26 September - and already available to download.

In season six, Claire and Jamie fought to protect those they love while establishing their lives in colonial America which is marching towards Revolution. Despite this, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge from external forces as well as the conflict in the community within their care - which doesn’t help when the Christie family move into town.

WATCH: Have you caught up with Outlander?

The show is currently filming season seven, and also has a prequel in the works. Chatting about the show’s future, Starz’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby has said: "Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have. [The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz's commitment to the original series]."

She then pointed to the fact that another one of the network's most successful shows, the crime drama Power, has spawned multiple spin-offs since it launched back in 2016. "What we've proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well," she told Deadline. "They are not mutually exclusive at all."

Ready for some deleted scenes?

Caitriona Balfe previously hinted at the show’s end, telling Deadline ending the show with season seven could make sense as "it would be ten years" since it began. She continued: "We all feel like we're so lucky that we've gone this far. Who knows what happens after that, but how lucky we've been, right?"

