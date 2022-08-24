Law & Order: SVU fans heartbroken as Kelli Giddish confirms exit Kelli has been with the show since 2011

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the NBC drama, is leaving the show during the upcoming season.

SEE: Mariska Hargitay stuns in pink dress on rare date night with famous husband

Fans will see Amanda in the premiere episode but it is unclear how many further episodes she may appear in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

In a statement, Kelli wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Kelli continued: "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

MORE: Law & Order: SVU season 24 premiere to tackle Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial - details

MORE: Law & Order has major crossover episode with spinoff shows planned - and fans will be thrilled

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years," she concluded.

"I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come."

Kelli joined the show in 2011

"Thank you @KelliGiddish for bringing Amanda Rollins to life, no one could’ve done it like you did, with talent, grace, and love," wrote one fan.

"It seems so random and out of the blue for Kelli Giddish to leave SVU. Why? I am sad for all the fans who love Rollins. I am going to miss Rollins so much," shared another.

Kelli joined the show in 2011 after the departure of Christopher Meloni. Fans saw her character fall in love with Peter Scanavino's ADA Sonny Carisi and after years of will-they-won't-they they became a romantic couple at the beginning of Season 23.

Producer Julie Martin tweeted to confirm that the couple will have a "happy ending," and called on fans to "stay tuned".