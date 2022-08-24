What happened to Changing Rooms presenter Carol Smillie? Carol was the original presenter on the makeover show

Carol Smillie became a household name back in the late nighties and early noughties as the face of hit makeover show Changing Rooms.

But the 59-year-old presenter is one of the original line-ups who hasn't made a comeback for the Channel 4 reboot of the beloved series. So what has she been up to and what has she said about not returning for the new series? Find out below...

WATCH: Meet Changing Rooms presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's family

The Scottish presenter fronted the hit makeover show between 1996 and 2003 when designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen took the helm. The original series saw neighbours or friends decorate a room in each other's homes with the help of an interior designer – and with some seriously over-the-top designs included, there were often mixed results.

In a 2017 interview for the Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine, Carol described the show as "the best TV experience of [her] career" but reportedly was not asked to return for the new series.

Carol presented the makeover show between 1997 and 2003

According to the Daily Star, the award-winning presenter was disappointed after finding out she had been "snubbed" over the Channel 4 reboot but has been keeping herself busy with her new side hustle.

The former TV star now works under her married name of Carol King and has made a huge career change and become a humanist celebrant. Since joining the Humanist Society Scotland in 2018, she began officiating weddings, naming ceremonies and funerals in 2019.

The Jeremy Vine Show presenter Storm Huntley revealed last year that her own wedding to The LaFontaines singer Kerr Okan was officiated by Carol.

"Carol Smillie does humanist ceremonies now and she was our registrar, and she was phenomenal, absolutely brilliant," she gushed. "She was a friend of a friend of ours and we didn't know she did humanist ceremonies, so it was all kind of perchance. Carol came along and married us!"

Carol herself said of her new venture: "Becoming a humanist celebrant is not necessarily about a big money-making adventure. People's lives are so complex and interesting. It is a bit of a privilege, really."

