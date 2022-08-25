Rose Ayling-Ellis has shared a very cryptic post with her fans on social media which will certainly keep her followers guessing.

Sharing a video to her Instagram Stories, the actress was seen sitting on a chair drinking from a mug as the caption teased: "Who could tell where I am," followed by an emoji.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis supports Giovanni Pernice in sweet video

Judging from the framed picture in the background, fans will be able to work out the former Strictly Come Dancing champion is perhaps in Scotland – but the reason is clearly being kept under wraps!

The post from the TV star comes soon after reports began circulating that Rose is set to become the famous 'sidekick' character in the upcoming season of Doctor Who alongside Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently revealed as the new doctor.

The former Strictly star shared this post on social media

Rose recently fuelled speculation after it was revealed that she had followed Doctor Who creator Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa, on social media.

Rose alluded to the Mirror that she had a new job in the pipeline, stating: "You will find out more at the end of this month. I'm not allowed to say anything." We'll have to wait and see.

The star, who played Frankie on the BBC soap for two years, announced she was leaving EastEnders to explore new challenges. In a statement, Rose explained: "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor.

The actress recently revealed she is set to leave EastEnders

I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

"I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories."

