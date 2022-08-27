Will there be a series three of The Secrets She Keeps? Here's all we know about the BBC drama's future…

Have you been watched the new series of The Secrets She Keeps? The second season of the BBC drama recently returned with Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael reprising her role as Aggie.

The new episode follows Aggie's journey in prison after she was arrested for swiping Meghan (Jessica De Gouw)'s baby. Fans have been so gripped by the thriller, they're wondering what the future holds for the story. Here's what know…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for The Secret She Keeps series two

Will there be a series three of The Secrets She Keeps?

Although fans are loving season two of The Secrets She Keeps, they might be disappointed to hear there's not yet been official confirmation on a series three. However, it's certainly a possibility giving its popularity and all-star cast.

The first season originally aired on Australian TV channel, Network Ten, before airing in the UK on BBC One. The entire boxset is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

Have you seen season two yet?

What are the fans making of The Secrets She Keeps?

Fans have been generally enjoying the new series but it seems others have been somewhat confused after a long gap between series one and two.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the absence of a recap at the start of episode one. One person wrote: "When there's a two-year gap between series it would have been helpful to have a recap of what happened in the first series."

Laura Carmichael plays Aggie

Another added: "Had to actually read a recap because it's been that long and that much stuff has happened in between [that] I couldn't remember."

What is The Secrets She Keeps about?

The synopsis for the new series explains that the new episodes are set "two years after Aggie was arrested". It reads: "Meghan, Jack and their entire family have attempted to move on as best they could, but their lives have remained deeply affected by the trauma. A young investigative journalist, hungry to report on Agatha's side of the story, hounds Meghan for information."

