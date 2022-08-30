Strictly star Will Mellor shares very unusual anniversary gift with wife Michelle He and his partner Michelle took on a very unusual activity for their anniversary!

Happy anniversary Will and Michelle! Strictly Come Dancing’s newest cast member Will Mellor has revealed the very unusual way he and his wife Michelle celebrated their wedding anniversary, and we’re loving it!

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Two Pints of Lager actor revealed that they were taking a helicopter ride to Torquey! In a video he said: "So it’s our anniversary tomorrow, so we’re going up in this! We’re going all the way to Torquey, my friend owns this company Adventure 001… Michelle’s over here somewhere."

Will burst out laughing at the sight of Michelle, who pretended to bite her nails in fear, adding: "She’s a bit scared, but it’s all about the memories right?!" He also shared a series of snaps of the pair waving out of the window of the helicopter, aw!

The pair took the helicopter for a getaway!

His followers were quick to wish him a happy anniversary, with one writing: "Happy anniversary both!!I hope you still got that wee vid of Ordinary People for the background to your anniversary dinner. Big love and congrats to you both." Another person added: "Happy anniversary! I live in Torquay this is right on my doorstep! We love the Cary arms. Glad u had a fantastic time!!"

Will is certainly enjoying his free time before starting rehearsals for Strictly! Speaking about the show, he told the BBC: "I’m honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year! Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about.

"This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

