Strictly's Janette Manrara flaunts toned legs in spectacular sequin mini dress

The professional dancer looked sensational

Strictly star Janette Manrara flaunted her gym-honed legs in a spectacular '80s-inspired blue sequin mini dress.

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born dancer shared a carousel of photographs from a recent photo shoot. Documenting her bold transformation, Janette posted a photo of her glamorous appearance, giving centre stage to her playful outfit.

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec so loved up in new video

Opting for a splash of colour, the dancer slipped into a ruched sequin mini dress complete with dramatic shoulder pads.

The Strictly pro elevated her look with a pair of strappy nude heels and gem-encrusted earrings. As for makeup, Janette finished off her disco-ready get-up with a playful navy eyeliner on her lower lash line, a sweep of nude lip gloss, a pop of pink blush, and lashings of mascara.

The Strictly pro showed off her incredible legs

She had her chocolate locks styled in a sleek side part with added waves for extra texture and glamour.

The It Takes Two presenter captioned her photos: "Fun shoot today! 'I'm blue dabadee dabadiiiii! Dabadeeeee dabadiii!' Haha! Cannot wait to share."

Her fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of compliments, with one writing: "Lovely hair, cracking pins!!," whilst a second chimed: "I am officially obsessed with your hair girl. You look incredible."

Janette matched her makeup to her outfit

Stunned by her bold outfit choice, a third fan remarked: "Love the dress really suits you," and a fourth added: "Ahhh you look gorgeous. Obsessed with this dress!!"

Janette's ultra-glam transformation comes after she enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway in sunny Mykonos. Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born dancer shared a slew of throwback snaps from her recent trip to Greece - including a sizzling bikini photo of Janette showing her cradling a friend's baby.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette enjoyed a luxe trip to Greece this summer

Dressed for the searing temperatures, the 38-year-old slipped into a stunning baby pink halter-neck two-piece adorned with colourful Monstera leaves. She accessorised her chic poolside look with an elegant white manicure, stacked silver rings and a fresh, makeup-free complexion.

Beaming for the camera, Janette appeared in high spirits as she rocked the young tot on her knee. She captioned her post: "Well that was fun! Photo dump of Mykonos w/ my sis @iamashleyroberts and some of our faves. Until next year."

