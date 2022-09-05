The Capture viewers spot plot hole in episode three

The Capture continued with the third episode of its gripping new series on Sunday night which left viewers on the edge of their seats.

But while most fans were glued to the screen, some pointed out a plot hole which occurred halfway through the instalment.

In a devastating scene, DS Patrick Flynn was shot and killed in his hospital bed. The detective had been recovering there after suffering a bullet wound whilst trying to protect data analyst Gregory Knox.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the shocking moment, questioning the whereabouts of the hospital staff. One person wrote: "Where are all the doctors and nurses in this hospital? Why weren't there any waiting for Patrick to wake up?" while another added: "Why didn't anyone turn up when he flatlined? V poor care!"

A third person commented on the tweet, writing: "Or family at his bedside. But I'll forgive it as it's so good. Not sure who are the goodies and who are the baddies at all."

Viewers spotted a plot hole in the hospital scene

However, a number of viewers also took to Twitter to praise the gripping episode, with one person writing: "The third episode of #TheCapture on the BBC was excellent. This is a series at the level of Line of Duty," while another added: "I'm obsessed with #thecapture on BBC One. It's the best thing I've seen on TV for a long time. Absolutely terrifying roller coaster and it just keeps getting better."

A third fan commented: "Watched episode three of #TheCapture, which is by far the best drama on TV right now and last night's episode was nail-bitingly thrilling. It reminds at times of the series Spooks but this has a very unnerving edge to it all."

Fans praised the compelling episode

Other fans compared the second season to the first, saying that the new episodes are even better. One person tweeted: "I am loving series two of the BBC drama series #TheCapture more than the first series," while another wrote: "Season two over season one anytime."

A third added: "This is such brilliant TV. Series two is even better than series one and I didn’t think that was possible. #TheCapture."

