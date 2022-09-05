Me Time viewers extremely divided over Netflix's new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg film - here's why The comedy landed on the streaming platform last month

Netflix's new comedy film, Me Time, landed on the streaming platform recently and made headlines after receiving a low score of 7% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it both Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's lowest-rated film of all time.

But what are Netflix users saying about the movie? Find out here…

The new film stars Kevin as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years when his wife and kids go away for the weekend. He decides to reconnect with an old friend, Huck, played by Mark, and the pair embark on a wild weekend that threatens to upend his life.

Viewers were divided over the new comedy, with some taking to Twitter to complain about the plot and "lowbrow" humour. One person wrote: "#MeTime has some funny moments but it's yet another lazy, mostly unfunny and instantly forgettable Netflix comedy filled with unnecessary subplots. It benefits from Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's chemistry but the lowbrow humour, unfocused story and terrible script weigh it down."

A second viewer added: "I don't know how #MeTime can have Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg and still be so awful. No wonder people are calling it each of their worst movies. I barely got through it. What a let down. Normally I can enjoy Kevin doing anything and John Hamburg has made some of my fav comedies. Not this one."

Viewers are divided over the new film

However, the film proved to be a huge hit with a number of other viewers, who took to Twitter to praise the comedy.

One person wrote: "@KevinHart4real absolutely hilarious watch. I was ugly crying from the moment it started to when it finished #MeTime," while another added: "#Metime on #Netflix is hilarious. Fab entertainment from #KevinHart and #MarkWahlberg."

A third commented: "Omg #MeTime is hilarious, I love Kevin Hart."

