The Queen chose these unique details for her final journey Everything was carefully considered

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September, but ahead of her death, the monarch gave her input on one very important element of her funeral and final journey.

READ: Royal family to unite to welcome Queen's coffin to Buckingham Palace - photos

The State Hearse, which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II travelled from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace in and will also be used for the funeral, was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, with Her Majesty consulted on the plans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

The hearse features wide windows along the side and back, a see-through glass roof and three bright spotlights inside along one roof edge, illuminating the raised coffin. The vehicle is finished in Royal Claret, the same colour as the official Royal and State vehicles kept in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and used by Members of the Royal Family on official duties.

READ: Princess Anne issues heartbreaking statement after Queen's death

SEE: The Queen lying in state: everything you need to know and how to pay your respects

The vehicle features Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth’s Personal Royal Cypher and was designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the coffin as it travels through London and Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, also had a say in his funeral car. The Duke of Edinburgh opted to make his final journey in a Land Rover Defender TD5 130 painted in military green.

The Royal Hearse at RAF Northolt

Her Majesty's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey. Following the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

MORE: The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. A committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

Queen Elizabeth II made her final journey in the Royal Hearse

Her Majesty's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel in Winsor.

Prince Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join his wife.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.