Camila Cabello turns up the heat in jaw-dropping bikini photos

Camila Cabello is helping her fans forget about the 'January blues' thanks to her latest jaw-dropping beach photos.

The Havana singer set Instagram alight on Monday when she shared a stunning throwback photo of her recent trip to the Dominican Republic, rocking a tiny black bikini that highlighted her incredible figure. Camila looked gorgeous posing in her one-piece on a boat with the sun setting behind her and the sea breeze blowing in her hair.

The 24-year-old also shared a close-up of her makeup-free complexion as she gave fans a better view of the breathtaking sunset and calm waters.

Captioning the snaps, Camila admitted that she was too busy enjoying her trip to post photos at the time, writing: "I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO."

Her followers were blown away by her beauty, with one responding: "Uhmmmm BODY!!!!!!" A second said: "You are the most beautiful woman I've ever seen."

Camila looked amazing in her bikini photo

A third added: "Queen of taking photos with the sunset," and a fourth simply said: "The HOTTEST!"

Camila spent New Year's Eve in the Dominican Republic

Camila's trip came after she and her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes ended their two-year romance in November 2021.

The former couple had been dating since July 2019, shortly after their hit duet Senorita was released. Shawn and Camila announced their breakup with a joint statement on Instagram.

Camila and Shawn split in November 2021

The statement read: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

True to their word, the exes appear to be on friendly terms as they were spotted walking their dog Tarzan in Miami last week.

