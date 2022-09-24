Who is Fleur East married to? The singer is making her Strictly Come Dancing debut this week

Strictly Come Dancing is back and we can't wait to watch the new celebrities take to the ballroom. One of the stars making their debut on the dancefloor this weekend is Fleur East.

Fleur is no stranger to performing thanks to her career as a pop star, which began when she competed on the eleventh series of The X-Factor in 2014, so we think she's definitely going to be one to watch!

But when Fleur is not busy rehearsing for her gigs or Strictly, she can be found at home with her husband, Marcel Badiane-Robin. The couple wed in 2019 and shared their special day exclusively with HELLO!. Get to know Fleur's husband better below...

Who is Fleur East married to?

Fleur East is married to French fashion designer, and stylist to the stars, Marcel Badiane-Robin. The pair have been together since 2010 after reportedly meeting at a bar the year before. As well as working with celebrities, Marcel founded his own brand named Marr Ldn.

Fleur and her husband, Marcel

When did Fleur East get married?

In 2019, Fleur and Marcel tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony that was shared exclusively with HELLO! Their nuptials were held in Morocco with a backdrop of the Atlas Mountains. The bride wore a show-stopping wedding dress by J'Aton Couture and was attended by many celebrities including her I'm A Celebrity co-star Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra.

The X Factor star married her partner in 2019

The singer told HELLO! at the time: "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband.

"Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

Fleur and Marcel shared their special day with HELLO!

What has Fleur East said about her marriage?

A year after tying the knot, HELLO! caught up with Fleur and her husband on their first anniversary. Chatting to HELLO!, the former X Factor singer revealed the romantic gift she presented to her long-time love, saying: "It was our paper anniversary, so I went with that theme and got Marcel a book of vouchers of things he can redeem from me – a massage, a cooked dinner and so on."

