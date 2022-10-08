Will Dylan Dreyer return to Today this week following big celebration? The star has been loving her time away

Dylan Dreyer has been enjoying some much-deserved quality time off from the Today show with her gorgeous family and now fans are eager to find out when she's coming back.

The star jetted to Italy with her husband, Brian Fichera, their three children and extended family members to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and milestones.

But now she's back home with a bump - and also loving it. Dylan and Brian just rang in their tenth wedding anniversary and the TV weatherwoman paid a gushing tribute to him on Instagram with photos from their big day.

At the time, she wrote: "Marry this man and you’ll be happy for the rest of your life," she wrote. "Yup!!! Happy 10 year anniversary @fishlense!! Thank you for a perfectly easy kind of love where every day is simply better than the day before. I don’t know how to say it much more eloquently than that!! I love you and this life we have together."

Brian revealed they were celebrating their milestone back in their New York apartment, suggesting Dylan would be back at work on Monday.

His sweet social media post was accompanied by a photo of them sitting on the couch with bowls of popcorn and smiling for the camera.

Dylan's husband paid a beautiful tribute to her on their anniversary

He wrote: "Today is our 10 year anniversary. Hot take…. I’m not a big anniversary guy. I’m not for or against I’m just indifferent. Because guess what tomorrow will be. The 10 year anniversary of a day where I fell even more in love with Dyl.

"Same can be said for the next day… and the day after that… and on and on and on…. the point is nothing could possibly top right now… until tomorrow comes that is."

Dylan posted photos from her wedding day

Brian continued: "Yesterday I was with her in Italy in the most beautiful town in the world pinching myself thinking I’ve reached the apex of Aristotle’s idea of Happiness. (Yea that’s right…I flexed Aristotle on all y’all).

"But today on the couch with a bowl of popcorn sitting next to you in our apartment in New York is hands down the happiest day of my life."

Fans adored their messages and sent kind comments back, also saying they can't wait to see Dylan back in the Today studios.

