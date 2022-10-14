7 amazing films to watch this week in October 2022

Literary dramas mix with seasonal scares in this week’s must-see movie round-up. Perfect autumnal viewing. Enjoy!

Emily (cinemas)

Category: Drama

Emma Mackey - so great in Netflix’s Sex Education and soon to feature alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie - stars as Emily Brontë, author of Wuthering Heights and one of the legendary Brontë sisters from Victorian West Yorkshire.

Famously, Emily only write one novel before dying at the tender age of thirty, but what this film does brilliantly is explain what inspired her: the wildness of her surroundings up on the moors, an ever-present threat of illness and a steamy affair with local clergyman. Admittedly that last bit is made-up for the film, upsetting a few Brontë fans along the way, but this passionate movie still wows, expertly capturing the never-ending allure of this family of writers from two centuries ago.

Halloween Ends (cinemas)

Category: Horror

Hollywood royalty Jamie Lee Curtis waves goodbye to the role that made her famous back in the seventies - terrorised babysitter Laurie Strode - in this final outing of the recently rebooted horror franchise. Laurie is now a grandmother, trying hard to deal with the traumatic events of her life by writing her memoirs. Her old foe Michael Myers, the escaped patient famously clad in a boiler suit and freaky mask, has other ideas though. Its scares might not be much new but Halloween Ends asks big questions about how to move on from tragic events, with 63-year old Jamie - now arguably getting better roles than ever - on majestic form.

Where the Crawdads Sing (out to buy on all major platforms)

Category: Drama

Based on the huge-selling novel by Delia Owens, Crawdads was one of this summer’s must-sees on the big-screen. Telling the story of reclusive Kya, a young woman out in the swampy marshes of 1950s North Carolina who’s looked down on by the townsfolk, this features a deliciously enigmatic lead performance from Daisy Edgar-Jones. So enigmatic, in fact, that when Kya’s abusive ex-boyfriend is found dead at the bottom of a water tower, no-one’s quite sure if she was responsible or not. Mixing courtroom drama with the story of Kya’s lonely childhood, this doesn’t quite boast the elegantly rich storytelling of the book. Nevertheless, its powerful central theme of respecting yourself - whatever public opinion - still packs an powerful punch.

Bullet Train (out to buy on all major platforms)

Category: Action

Action movie pedigree doesn’t get much more impressive than Bullet Train’s. Its director also made John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 whilst its star - a certain Brad Pitt - is certainly no stranger to fight scenes (or fight clubs). Add in a great trailer, a super stylish poster and a lot of hype and Bullet Train was certainly the coolest film - at least on paper - of 2022. In reality, its story of a group of assassins battling for their lives on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto is fun but over-familiar. Luckily Brad remains effortlessly cool and his co-star Joey King - so great in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth series - proves herself to be one of the most exciting young actresses around.

Mr Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix)

Category: Drama

A sleepy New England town? Childhood nostalgia? Eerie goings on? It must be another Stephen King adaptation. This one’s pretty good too, the story of Craig - a shy teenager who befriends a wealthy, elderly neighbour and introduces him to the world of the smartphone. What Craig’s not expecting, however, is to keep getting calls from the old man even when he’s dead and buried. Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in this enjoyably chilling tale, full of rich characters rather than big scares.

The Railway Children Return (rent or buy on all major platforms)

Category: Family

The most heart-warming film of the year. Five decades years since the original Railway Children movie was released, thankfully this belated sequel is just as charming, just as moving and just as magical as the first. Taking place during the Second World War, Jenny Agutter returns to her iconic role as Bobbie Waterbury, now teaming up with her daughter Annie (Sheridan Smith) to host three young and adventurous evacuees from Manchester. You get beautiful scenery, you get a wonderful score, you get some undeniably powerful moments. Mainly though this is feelgood fun - one of those rare films to be enjoyed by grandparents, parents and children alike.

No Time to Die (Amazon Prime)

Category: Thriller

The latest Bond movie, along with all its predecessors, are now available with your Amazon Prime subscription as part of the iconic franchise’s 60th anniversary celebrations. The series has certainly come along way since the first film - Dr No - in 1962, with Daniel Craig giving the world’s most famous spy realistic feelings and depth for perhaps the first time. But all the Bonds have their charm: Sean Connery introduced that winning combination of glamour and attitude, Roger Moore perfected the one-liners, Pierce Brosnan drew from all the previous incarnations to bring 007 into the nineties. And in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig bids farewell to the role in typically stunning fashion.

