The Larkins viewers saying the same thing about season two debut

The Larkins returned to ITV on Sunday night with its second series and while some viewers compared the show to the original series, most were delighted to see the heartwarming show back on their screens.

The series, which is penned by The Durrell's screenwriter Simon Nye, is a remake of the 1990s adaptation of H.E. Bates' 1950s novel The Darling Buds of May and follows the working-class Larkin family.

A handful of viewers took to Twitter to make comparisons to the initial series from over 30 years ago. One person wrote: "Good acting etc but this version of #TheLarkins is missing something," while another added: "Just watched #TheLarkins a remake that was definitely not needed and hasn't improved on #TheDarlingBudsOfMay and lots of very heavy, weird looking spray tanning going on!?"

Other viewers defended the comedy-drama, with one person tweeting: "I know some have compared this to the original series but you know what? I think this one is just as good. 'Perfic' Sunday evening telly. Brilliant. Welcome back #TheLarkins," while others praised the series' return.

One person tweeted: "New vicar, new family, £17,000 house, staged shooting and a love interest. What a fantastic way to start a new series. This is going to be another watchable and incredible series with Ma and Pop Larkin. Can't wait for the rest of the series!"

Viewers praised the series two opener

A second fan wrote: "Love having #TheLarkins back on perfect Sunday evening viewing," while another added: "Just seen #TheLarkins from tonight, a lovely first episode, great to have this show back."

For those unfamiliar with the series, it stars Bradley Walsh and Jo Scanlan as Pop and Ma Larkin. Set in 1959, the second season follows the titular family on their farm in the Kent countryside as they prepare for the summer holidays.

Also starring in the series is Joelle Rae, who replaced Sabrina Bartlett in the role of eldest daughter Mariette. Other newcomers also include Sanditon's Maxim Ays as the handsome Rev Candy and Morgana Robinson as Pinkie Jerebohm.

