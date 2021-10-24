The Larkins: where was it filmed? Are you enjoying the new drama?

The Larkins is ITV’s new heart-warming comedy-drama that has been a hit with viewers ever since it aired earlier this month - but now fans are wondering where the show was filmed.

MORE: Viewers spot amusing filming detail in The Larkins

Set in the 1950s idyllic Kent countryside, the show boasts beautiful scenery. With green fields and blissful woodland settings, the series is an aesthetic watch - but where was it filmed?

Loading the player...

WATCH: What do you think of the new series?

While the show was filmed in several locations, the quaint village of Underriver, which is three miles south-east of Sevenoaks in Kent, provided the perfect setting for the Larkins’ family farmhouse.

Meanwhile, East Peckham was used as the location for scenes at the church, church shop, village greens and The Swan pub, with Horsted Keynes Railway Station in Sussex and Broadstairs Beach providing the backdrop for other scenes in the series.

MORE: Viewers seriously divided by Hollington Drive's final episode

MORE: Grantchester star admits to 'periods of darkness' filming series in candid interview

The new series, penned by The Durrell's screenwriter Simon Nye, is a remake of the 1990s original, which is an adaptation of H.E. Bates’ 1950s novel The Darling Buds of May. It follows the working-class Larkin family, a good-hearted and optimistic group of people who are always happy to share what they have with others.

The show was filmed in Underriver and East Peckham

Bradley Walsh stars as wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin opposite Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin. However, the main focus of the new series is the love story between Mariette, played by Bridgerton’s Sabrina Bartlett, and village newcomer Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton, played by Grantchester’s Tok Stephen.

Sabrina, who is known for playing opera singer Siena Rosso in Bridgerton, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the difference between the two roles. She said: "I loved my time on Bridgerton, and I'm so grateful for the experience, but going from wearing a corset and playing an opera singer and having this very tightly fixed world to then going and getting muddy and mucky and being able to ride a horse in the rain and wearing Wellington boots every day and having roast puddings and everything... it was actually a complete joy to have such a different world and such a different atmosphere as well.

MORE: Hollington Drive star defends drama storyline with candid comment

Sabrina plays Mariette Larkin

"For me, I grew up in the countryside, riding horses and playing outdoors [with] my little sister running around, quite feral. It was great to kind of go back to something that I understood that was a part of my life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.