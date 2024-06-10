Grey’s Anatomy stars admit they didn’t like one another while filming show after awkward incident

Grey’s Anatomy stars have opened up about what they thought about each other when they first started working together on the beloved medical drama - and it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows!

Jessica Capshaw, who played Arizona Robbins, revealed that she “did not like” her co-star Camilla Luddington at first, and the pair spoke candidly about it on their podcast Call It What It Is.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Watch the trailer for the Grey's Anatomy season 19 finale

She explained: “When I first met you, I had maybe just had a baby and was coming back to work, and I was feeling very insecure about pretty much everything. When you are insecure you're sort of just not receptive to the world, and you sort of doubt everyone and everything around you but mostly yourself.”

Jessica added that seeing “some beautiful new woman” on the show made her question their relationship, especially while she wasn’t feeling her “sharpest”.

© Disney Jessica and Camilla are now close friends

Camilla joked: “I just came in looking gorgeous, minding my own business. And then I realized kind of quickly that you didn't like me. Let's call it the burger truck incident of 2012.”

She continued to tell an anecdote of how the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes had sent a burger truck to set for the cast and crew, but after Camilla shared a photo of the group enjoying their burgers, Jessica was less than impressed by how she looked in the snap while “inhaling” her meal. Camilla explained: “Jessica comes in and she's like, 'Who posted the picture?’ I was new and terrified and this was Jessica Capshaw, and I was like, 'Okay, she full-on hates me.’”

© Disney Camilla Luddington opened up about the situation

Jessica replied: “I didn't hate you, I don't hate. I disliked what you did.”

However, all’s well that ends well, as the pair were forced to get to know one another after being the only two to show up to a cast dinner. Camilla said: “Jessica and I were stuck on a date together at Katsuya, and then we just fell in love. And that was our first year working together.”

© Disney The Grey's Anatomy stars now co-host a podcast

Their podcast is centred on their very close friendship nowadays, with iHeartPodcasts explaining: “You may know them from Grey Sloan Memorial… but did you know Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington are actually BFFs in real life?

“As all besties do, they navigate the highs and lows of life together. When one of them sends out the distress signal, the other one always answers the call. Big or small, they are there for each other… Now Jessica and Camilla are opening up the friendship circle to YOU! Someone’s Cheating? They got you on that. In-laws are in-lawing? Let’s get into it. Toxic friendships? Air it out.”