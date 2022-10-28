Death in Paradise Christmas special plot revealed - and sees new romance for Neville Here’s everything to know about the Death in Paradise Christmas special

There are many things to love about Christmas, but the Death in Paradise special is definitely one of the best things about it! BBC has now treated us to info about the festival episode - as well as some hinting about season 12 - but we are probably most excited to hear that love might be in the air for DI Neville Parker. Find out more…

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "The end of last series saw Selwyn hit with a bombshell from the blue, leaving fans eager to see how the Commissioner will come to terms with the knowledge that he has a daughter… Christmas in Saint Marie takes a spooky turn this year when an old case of Selwyn’s comes back to haunt him following the murder of a true crime podcaster on the hunt for a missing child.

"Marlon is forced to spend the night in a haunted house and Darlene takes a hard look at her life choices. And after a chance encounter in an airport car park, could love finally be in the air for Neville Parker?"

Neville was left heartbroken back in season 11 after admitting his feelings for Florence, over for her to tell him that she doesn’t feel the same, before being forced to leave the island after her undercover identity is blown. We don’t know about you, but we think our favourite detective needs a break!

Are you excited for the Christmas special?

As for season 12, the series is set to begin with the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene. It also follows a group of 'preppers’ digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside when a murder takes place. Meanwhile, an impossible killing on a boat takes the team to a beautiful beach under threat, and an apparently straightforward domestic murder twists into what could be Neville's greatest ever challenge." We’re so ready to be back in St Marie!

