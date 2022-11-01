The Walk-In viewers saying the same thing about final episode of Stephen Graham drama A speech made by MP Jo Cox played at the end

ITV's new drama, The Walk-In, came to a powerful conclusion on Monday night and viewers who tuned in to watch the episode were moved by the final scenes.

In the last moments of the five-part series, a clip from Jo Cox's 2015 maiden speech to Parliament was played. The MP, who was killed in a politically motivated murder in 2016, said: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us."

Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the poignant ending, with one person writing: "Extraordinary bravery and such a moving way to end #TheWalkIn with Jo Cox’s words 'We are far more united and have far more in common with each other than things that divide us'," while another added: "Just finished watching #TheWalkIn featuring the outstanding @StephenGraham73. Broke my heart watching #JoCox's maiden speech at the end. Brilliant series. Highly recommended."

A third viewer was left in tears, tweeting: "Having a gentle cry at the last episode of #TheWalkIn. The bravery of men like Robbie who know they risk death to come forward to expose racist terror can't be overstated. And the use of the real Jo Cox's speech is incredibly powerful. Such an important story," while another added: "That was a stellar show. Well done to ITV. And for the makers giving Jo Cox the last words."

A number of viewers also took to Twitter to applaud Stephen Graham for his portrayal of real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins.

Viewers praised Stephen Graham's performance

One person wrote: "Stephen Graham is one of the best actors of his generation. He never gives a bad performance, and chooses subjects that resonate with the public," while another hailed him as "one of the finest actors in our country".

A third fan commented: "Stephen Graham is the best actor in the world right now I swear. I believe everything he says," while another praised the entire cast: "Stephen Graham brilliant as always but whole cast nailed it, well done all."

