ITV's The Walk-In: Will there be a second series? Stephen Graham stars in the drama

ITV's new drama, The Walk-In, has had viewers glued to the screen since it first premiered at the beginning of October. The five-part series stars Stephen Graham as a real-life activist and reformed Neo-Nazi, Matthew Collins, working to stop the radicalisation of young white men before it begins.

With the series drawing to a close on Monday night, many fans will be curious to know whether they can expect a second season anytime soon. Find out here…

Will there be another series?

ITV has yet to announce whether The Walk-In will return for a second series. However, considering the series is based on a real-life story, which is wrapped up in the final episode, it's unlikely that the show will return.

However, for those intrigued by the true events, they can tune into ITV's new documentary, Nazi Hunters: The Real Walk-In, which explores how Matthew Collins and National Action mole Robbie Mullen stopped a plan to murder a British MP in its tracks. The film "lifts the lid on the volatile world of these racist organisations, and reveals the threat of violence and danger carried by these groups," according to the synopsis.

What is The Walk-In about?

For those unfamiliar with the new series, the official synopsis reads: "Stephen Graham takes the leading role of activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi, now working as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope not Hate.

Stephen Graham and Leanne Best as Matthew and Alison

"Written by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA multi-award-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, the drama is an explosive state-of-the-world series that explores some of the most critical and relevant issues of modern times, including racism, freedom of speech and terrorism.

"It's a thought-provoking, conscience-stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone's view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

