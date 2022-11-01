7 amazing new movies to watch this week in November

This week, Eddie Redmayne shows us a different side to his nice guy image in eerie true story The Good Nurse whilst some of 2022’s most talked about cinema hits come to the small screen. Happy viewing!

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

Category: Thriller

Jessica Chastain delivers another great turn as busy nurse Amy, innocently befriending new colleague Charlie at the hospital where she works in this noughties-set true crime drama. So what’s the twist? Well, this seemingly sweet and charming medic, played by Eddie Redmayne, is actually hiding some very dark secrets and it falls to Amy to help bring him to justice. Redmayne - cast against type - is especially powerful in this, mysterious Charlie slowly unravelling and getting stranger and stranger as the film goes on. It’s moody, atmospheric and brilliantly unsettling to watch.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's gripping thriller, The Good Nurse

Bros (cinemas)

Category: Rom-Com

The funniest romantic comedy of the year sees American TV favourite Billy Eichner star as geeky New Yorker Bobby, a podcast host and curator of an LGBTQ+ museum, who falls for his polar opposite: straight acting ‘bro’ Aaron (Luke Macfarlane). What follows is a joke-packed look at the hilarious complexities of modern gay relationships, full of pop culture gags and big-name cameos (Will & Grace’s Debra Messing is especially wonderful). But what gives Bros real punch is how it also manages to be poignant and powerful too, the perfect blend of laughs and life lessons.

The Lost City (Sky Cinema)

Category: Action

Sandy is back! The always great Ms Bullock returns in this romp that shamelessly riffs on eighties blockbuster Romancing the Stone, playing a nervy and reclusive romance novelist (Marianne) who just happens to also be an expert in ancient history. Enter billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a crazed collector who dreams of discovering hidden treasure on a remote Atlantic island and who kidnaps Marianne to help him find it. With only dumb model Alan (Channing Tatum) to save her, things aren’t looking good. Silly? You bet. But this is still slick, globe-trotting fun, featuring a memorable cameo from a certain Brad Pitt too.

Don’t Worry Darling (rent/own on all major platforms)

Category: Thriller

Proving that its behind-the-scenes drama didn’t put off audiences, Don’t Worry Darling has been a big hit at cinemas. Now it’s your chance to see Harry Styles’ leading man debut - directed by his partner Olivia Wilde - at home too. The verdict? The ‘As It Was’ singer is certainly no slouch as an actor, although it’s co-stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine who really impress.

The story follows 1950s housewife Alice (Pugh), happily married to Jack (Styles) and living in newly built community that seems almost good to be true. So when Alice starts to notice strange things happening in the town, she begins to question everything - including the charismatic local business leader Frank (Pine). It’s not entirely believable, that’s for sure, but this is still an atmospheric thriller with a pitch-perfect feminist slant.

Ticket to Paradise (rent on all major platforms)

Category: Rom-Com

Roberts and Clooney in a rom-com? What more do you want? Some films don’t need a lot to make them appealing and Ticket to Paradise is a great example. It’s just movie royalty Julia and George in Bali for a wedding. Boom - I’m hooked. If that’s not exactly edge-of-your-seat stuff, there’s still plenty of gorgeous scenery (and people) to keep you entertained, not to mention some brilliant bickering from the two experienced leads (playing ex-hubby and wife). Will they kiss and make up by the end of the film? Let’s just say this is enjoyably predictable.

Descendant (Netflix)

Category: Documentary

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Descendant follows a filmmaker as she returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to document the search for The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States illegally carrying enslaved Africans in the mid-nineteenth century. Over a century later, many descendants from those on board The Clotilda live in Mobile’s suburb of Africatown and the film hears their stories - and the stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. Poignant and compelling.

