Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey shares defiant bikini photo - and fans are confused

Jonathan Ross' daughter Honey, 25, took to Instagram to share a message of body positivity, alongside a topless bikini photo.

In the snap, Honey is sitting topless looking out to sea, alongside her partner Lulu. Honey's caption reads: "Caught in a moment of contemplation and acceptance that they'll never let my fat a** in to the Love Island villa."

Honey Ross posted this topless photo on Instagram

Honey's followers were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "I massively admire your body confidence as well as your confidence in your looks," to which Honey replied: "I refuse to hate myself or my body in this economy! Life is far too short!"

Some followers misunderstood Honey's post, asking why she'd ever want to step foot in the famous villa, to which she replied: "Guys please know this is a joke. I'm a socially anxious, introverted jewess. I like to nap most days."

Honey took to Instagram Stories to clear up confusion around her post

She continued her messaged by praising the contestants on Love Island, writing: "Nothing but respect for the toned and hairless [contestants] who put themselves on the line for our entertainment each summer."

In the comments section of her post, followers asked: "Would you really want to [go on the show]?", and "But honestly really…. Would you want to?" To which Honey replied: "No I really would never want to honestly."

Honey Ross with her father Jonathan

One follower went on to say: "Real women aren't on Love Island," and Honey replied in a typically positive way, writing: "They are real women, just differently built and that's okay!"

We salute Honey for her refreshing attitude to body confidence!

